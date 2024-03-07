Sydney Man Charged After Allegedly Putting Fake Bomb On A Car Displaying A Palestinian Flag

NSW Police have arrested a 44-year-old man living in Botany, Sydney, charging him for allegedly planting a fake bomb on a vehicle that had a Palestinian flag on it in January.

Last month Theo, the owner of the affected car, found a suspicious item on the bonnet of his car and reported it to the police.

On Thursday March 7, police have arrested the man they believe to have placed the item on Theo’s car, with the intent to make it look like a fake bomb.

The 44-year-old has been charged with two counts of intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm, as well as the charges of sending an article to cause alarm, and entering enclosed land.

Police had a warrant to search the man’s home where they arrested him on Thursday.

The fake bomb and note on Theo’s vehicle. Image: Supplied.

Theo said that on January 6 he discovered a threatening looking device on the bonnet of his vehicle, and believes the culprit snuck into his backyard to place it there.

The item Theo found and photographed appeared to be a jerry can covered in tape, with a lighter and bolts attached to it.

Additionally, on the device was a note that read: “Enough! Take down flag! One chance!!!”

At the time Theo shared he worried for the safety of others, and called Triple 0. Emergency services brought the bomb squad to his house and concluded that the device was “safe” to remove.

“I felt scared. I felt particularly scared for my partner,” Theo said to the ABC.

Theo said that he initially put the flags up on his property in November.

Despite the incident, Theo still has a Palestinian flag on his car and in his front yard.