Monash University student Chinmay Naik has contested a grade he received in 2018, for a third time this week. Each time he has taken the failed grade to court, he has been unsuccessful. Yikes.

In 2018, Naik failed a journalism assignment at Monash University about negative stereotypes surrounding dog breeds. For the simple video assignment, Naik received a score of 12 out of 100. He also failed again, when it was remarked later.

Now I don’t know about you, but if I was remarked and still failed, I would perhaps give it a rest. Well not Naik, because he still believes justice needs to be served two years on. I repeat. Two. Years. On.

Even before Naik took his case to the Supreme Court in September 2018, he went to the Human Rights Commission, the Ombudsman and even the ahh…Prime Minister’s office???

After those bids proved unsuccessful, he then took his case to the Supreme Court and was again unsuccessful.

Then in 2019, he took the case to the Victorian Court of Appeal, where they once again rejected him, calling his initial legal bid “hopeless and doomed.”

Maybe, Naik is a firm believer in the third time being a charm. Because he once again took the same case to Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) a few days ago, saying he had been “victimised” by the academic board after they refused to let him submit a fresh assignment.

Once again, I must remind you that he failed the remark and ALSO submitted the original assignment 19 days late. Some might say he’s been given enough chances already.

Bad luck Chinmay. Maybe, try again next year?