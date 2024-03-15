79 Y.O. Squid Game Actor O Yeong-su Has Been Found Guilty Of Sexual Misconduct

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual misconduct.

South Korean actor O Yeong-su who rose to fame after his appearance in the Netflix hit Squid Game has been found guilty of sexual misconduct committed in 2017.

The 79-year-old actor who portrayed Oh Il-nam / Player 001 in Squid Game was found guilty of sexual assault at the Suwon District Court on March 15.

Yeong-su has been sentenced to eight months prison, with a two year suspension. He will also receive a mandatory 40 hours of education on sexual violence and its impacts.

The victim, who has been kept anonymous, accused the actor of hugging and kissing on the cheek her against her will on mulitple occasions in August and September of 2017.

Yeong-su has always denied the charges.

However the court believes that the woman’s testimony was consistent and “not something that can be made up”.

“The content of the victim’s journal, and the content of her counselling after the incident is consistent with what happened, and her testimonies could not have been given unless she actually experienced it,” stated the court.

After the verdict he said to reporters outside the court that he will appeal the decision.

Since the charges were taken to court in November of 2022, the actor was not cast in the next season of Squid Game.