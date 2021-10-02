Spoilers for Squid Game episode 3, "The Man with the Umbrella".

If you’ve been dying to know if you and your friends would survive the Squid Games, well then you’re in luck: TikTok has revealed the recipe for *that* honeycomb cookie.

In case you forgot or haven’t seen the show (if it’s the latter, literally what are you doing here, go to Netflix. NOW.), in the second round of Squid Games, Gi-Hun and the other players are given a honeycomb cookie that they have to carve a shape out of. If it breaks, they lose and get shot in the head.

TBH, after binging the show and talking about its crazy ending and all those wild theories, I’ve been dying to know if my mates and I could survive it all. So, thankfully, TikTok has concocted a guide to making the dangerous life-or-death snack without losing your life.

TikTok’s Squid Game cookie recipe: what you need

To make the honeycomb cookie from Squid Game, you’ll need:

3 tablespoons of white sugar

1/3 tablespoon of baking powder

Baking paper

Cookie cutters in various shapes (star, circle, square and umbrella)

How to make the honeycomb cookie from Squid Game

Good news, the honeycomb cookie from Squid Game is actually really bloody easy to make.

First, sprinkle three tablespoons of white sugar into a hot pan. Let it caramelise for six to eight minutes.

Then, add one-third of a tablespoon of baking powder and mix it in until the mixture turns to a thick orange paste.

Individually pour the mixture into two circles and let it sit on baking paper for 20 seconds.

From there, put a sheet of baking paper over it and press the caramel flat.

And, lastly, use a cookie cutter of your choice to make the shape, and voila, your cookie is now ready for your completely safe totally not dangerous underground tournament disguised as a house party post lockdown shenanigans.

Catch the full video of the Squid Game cookie recipe below.

While you’re here, why not check out some of the best Squid Game memes that made us absolutely squirt ink.