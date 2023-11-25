Spilt Milk Canberra Briefly Postponed All Acts Due To Unsafe Weather Conditions

Music fans at the popular Spilt Milk festival in Canberra were given the absolutely devastating news that all future acts would be postponed indefinitely due to unsafe weather conditions. Fortunately for attendees, the show resumed quickly.

Thousands of poncho-clad festival goers were gutted when an announcer came on the stage at 5:30pm to announce that “there will be no bands on for the foreseeable future.”

Thankfully the pause did not last long, as an hour later, Lime Cordiale was performing on stage. Hell yeah, we are so back.

After various acts had already performed, such as Ruel and The Buoys, an announcer walked onto the stage to break the bad news.

The announcement was met with a thunderous sound of booing and screaming, which is ironic foreshadowing of the thunderous sound of thunder that is predicted to soon be heard over Exhibition Park in Canberra.

Spilt Milk also shared to its Instagram that due to the approaching storm, which will include heavy winds and hail, they advised all attendees to find a safe place to shelter.

Spilt Milk’s official IG announcement via Instagram Story. Source: Spilt Milk Instagram.

Warnings of a severe thunderstorm weighed heavy over the heads of the attendees of Spilt Milk, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a severe weather event over the entire region of the ACT.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Canberra



The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for large hailstones and damaging winds effecting the entire ACT region.

https://t.co/AO2uiR5N31 pic.twitter.com/rrqSrumzLY — ACT ESA (@ACT_ESA) November 25, 2023

The entire unfortunate announcement and reaction was recorded by Triple J, where the announcer warned the festival fans that they “are taking it seriously, because we have to take it seriously on your behalf.”

When the show resumed, Triple J and Spilt Milk also both shared to their Instagram Stories of the return, with Spilt Milk clarifying: “Thank you for your patience, just had to make sure you were safe x.”

One day before the festival it was announced that Pill Testing Australia would be providing a free drug-checking service at Spilt Milk Canberra for the first time in four years.

[Image credit: @spiltmilkau Instagram.]