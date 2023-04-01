Health authorities have revealed the signs to look out for in young kids after the shocking death of a child in WA who is believed to have been exposed to a rare mosquito-borne virus.

A young child has died from a “very rare” case of a mosquito-borne disease in Western Australia.

The child is believed to have been exposed to Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) infected mosquitoes in the recently flooded West Kimberley region.

The virus is spread from mosquitoes to humans through bites, with reports that these flood affected areas were at a higher risk of MVE.

The child had been flown to a Perth hospital following infection for urgent care, but tragically died.

It is only the second case to be reported in the state since 2018, with eight cases of Murray Valley encephalitis reported nationally in 2023 so far.

Whilst MVE is incredibly rare, it can prove fatal as it targets the brain and can even cause permanent neurological disease or, in serious cases, even death.

There is also no current effective treatment or vaccine for MVE.

As per Sky News, Dr Paul Armstrong from WA’s Director of Communicable Disease Control at the Department of Health, said the case follows detections of MVE in mosquitoes in parts of the Kimberley and Pilbara regions.

She has urged communities, particularly in those regions, to “do everything they can” to protect themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes and potentially contracting MVE.

“In young children, fever might be the only early sign of infection. Parents should see their doctor or local health service if concerned, particularly if their child experiences drowsiness, floppiness, irritability, poor feeding or general distress,” she told Sky News.

“Avoiding mosquito bites will also protect against other mosquito-borne infections including Japanese encephalitis and Kunjin viruses.”

The increased rainfall and flooding in these regions has created the perfect breeding ground for mozzies which increases the likelihood of MVE cases.

There are a bunch of ways to protect yourself against MVE: Wearing mozzie repellent, covering exposed skin as much as possible and trying to avoid dawn and dusk in these areas are some of the most effective ways to avoid getting bitten by the insects.

If you happen to be in any of these affected areas, try to stay vigilant and avoid contact with mozzies as much as possible.