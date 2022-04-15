Prolific Aussie artist Scott Marsh has posted a rather left of field message to his Instagram and Twitter about vaccine mandates and side effects.

You may recognise Marsh from his cutthroat jabs at the Morrison government in graffiti form. He always says what everyone is thinking and often uses his creations to call out the governments fuckery. It’s king shit.

However, in a recent post, Marsh seems to have taken a stance against vaccines, citing negative side effects as the driving force behind his decision.

“Thoughts go out to everyone caught up in this wave of myocarditis/pericarditis from the mRNA vaccines & from COVID,” he posted on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday.

Following this message were the hashtags #COVID19 and #NoVaccineMandates.

Naturally, the comment section was rather surprised to see this content coming from Marsh. You can’t deny it’s very jarring to go from a graffiti mural to a vaccine stance in one post.

Moments after posting to Instagram, Marsh altered the caption to seemingly respond to criticism.

“Imagine being a previously healthy person in their teens, 20s, 30s who after the vaccine or getting covid you can no longer walk up a flight of stairs, u cant work, can’t drink or dance without your heart rate going through the roof,” he wrote.

“If u dare speak about your condition or offer support to those in the same boat people treat u like your ‘a conspiracy theorist’ or an ‘anti-vaxxer’ even though u took the COVID vaccine and this is your lived experience.

“These people need help & support not vitriol from u pricks. Shame on all you cxnts!!”

READ MORE Scott Marsh’s Latest Sydney Mural Shows Turd Burger Alan Jones Sporting A Lovely Ball Gag

It’s science time *deep sigh*. Why must we do these every second week?

Myocarditis is a cardiovascular condition that can be caused by a whole bevy of things. However, it’s usually brought about by diseases and has existed way before COVID was even a thing in our minds.

However as we have found out, COVID loves to sap our energy and weaken the heart. Myocarditis is but one of many side effects of COVID-19, which has been proven time and time again to be weaker in cases where an individual was vaccinated.

In fact, 95 per cent of cases of Myocarditis post-vaccine were deemed “mild” and resolved over a short period of time.

It’s also a very rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the risks to the heart from COVID-19 completely outweigh those that can be brought about by the vaccine. In fact, the vaccine reduces the severity of COVID when it hits your body. It’s not fkn fun, trust us.

Comparing the vaccine to actual COVID is a non-argument though. COVID will probably hit our bodies multiple times now that things are open. Reducing its severity is completely worth it. We don’t wanna anyone to catch it and fkn die, after all.

Moving on.

Let’s not forget that Scott Marsh is the mind behind this pro-vaccine mural in 2021. You know, a mural that encouraged many people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyway.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Scott Marsh for comment.