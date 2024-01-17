Insider Says Sara Ramirez’s And Just Like That Firing Has Nothing To Do W/ Pro-Palestine Stance

An insider source has refuted claims that And Just Like That actor Sara Ramirez was dropped from the Sex And The City reboot over their support for Palestine. Instead, they claim that the reason for their axing was their characters unpopularity.

On Wednesday, Ramirez took to Instagram, hinting that their vocal support of Palestine on their social media account was the reason for their booting from the show. The insider source slammed those claims, saying the real reason was because Che was “a waste of airtime”.

Ramirez, who plays the character Che Diaz, has been posting content to their Instagram in support of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas since November of 2023.

Ramirez implies why they were dropped

In a recent post they slammed the “industry” as being “duplicitous” and hinted that they might have been terminated from And Just Like That in the lead up to the show’s third season.

“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” the actor wrote.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Reading between the lines, the post implied that behind the scenes Ramirez has been let go or fired from the show for their support of Palestine.

Ramirez’ claims disputed

Today a source close to the show told DailyMail that “Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease fire.”

“Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season,” the source stated, disputing the rumours spread by Ramirez.

“After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

Additionally, the source pointed out that Miranda’s actress, Cynthia Nixon, had also been verbal in her support of Palestine and has not had her role axed.

“Sara needs to accept that this is not Grey’s Anatomy, and her character was not a pivotal part of the storyline,” the source added.

If it weren’t for the incorrect pronoun, that would be a solid burn.

Ramirez throws shade on Che Diaz

Further in the post Ramirez also seemingly took a dig at the “performative” nature of Hollywood being more so than character they played.

“I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this “war” that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played,” wrote Ramirez.

Here the actor is throwing shade at how they believe the inclusion of their character on And Just Like That was nothing more than an attempt to pander to the LGBTQIA+ market. Take that last line as you will.

