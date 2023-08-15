A Mag Legit Ran A Cover About Sandra Bullock Splitting From Her Partner Who Died Days Earlier

Star Magazine has made an unforgivable mistake by releasing a cover story about Sandra Bullock and her partner Bryan Randall‘s relationship status — a few days after the news of his death.

Paul Lang posted the Star issue to Twitter (or X, or whatever they’re calling it these days) on August 11 which read, “It’s over” and “Why Bryan walked away after 8 years” with separate images of both Randall and Bullock.

Wow.

It must have been a loooong week for the editors at Star magazine, waiting for this cover to come out today. pic.twitter.com/7FG9ErBhQe — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) August 11, 2023

Randall died on August 5 and a statement announcing his death was released on August 7. This cover is for the August 21 issue.

“I’m guessing long lead times meant subscriber copies were already printed and in the mail but I don’t understand why they wouldn’t at least change the digital edition, which this is from,” Lang said in the comment section.

READ MORE Online Abuse Towards Indigenous Australians Is On The Rise Ahead Of The Voice Referendum

For a digital subscription of the magazine through Magzter, the description of the issue in question reads:

“Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall: Calling It Quits! After eight years of dating, the Oscar winner has apparently split from her photographer boyfriend.”

I think its disgusting they could print this garbage. They owe her a huge apology. — nadia 🌺🌸 (@Nadawi3097) August 14, 2023

Daily Mail Australia also released a story about Bullock and Randall’s relationship status just days before the news of his death came out. It’s still online at the time of writing this.

Also seen on the Star cover is an image of Bullock with a bunch of flowers in her hand and text reading, “Buys herself flowers on 59th birthday!”

Randall died at the age of 57 after a three-year battle fighting ALS. Maybe — just maybe — the flowers had nothing to do with her birthday at all.

I don’t know what Star Magazine’s business assets are, but I’d love for Sandra Bullock to take them. This is so blatantly bad, it looks intentionally cruel. https://t.co/h2qVy6goyA — Kim Zimmerman (@KimZimmerman1) August 11, 2023

While it’s not new information that gossip magazines spew bullshit and get invasive about relationships, it would be nice if there was a level of human decency and compassion when it comes to someone who is grieving.

Even if they did breakup or were having a tough time in their relationship — and I’m not saying they did or were — it does not minimise the pain she would be feeling or all of the beautiful experiences they had together throughout their eight-year relationship.