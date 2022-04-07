PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Paramount Pictures to get you hyped for The Lost City.

Gather ‘round my little rapscallions for I have an announcement that will be of interest to you if you consider yourself the type of person who enjoys fun movies. See, The Lost City is a movie, and it’s also quite fun, and it’s out soon! Fun!

Hitting cinemas on April 14, The Lost City will star Hollywood heavy hitters Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt, all flexing their superstar prowess in an action-packed romantic adventure comedy directed by the Nee brothers.

As usual, our girl Sandy B shines in the role of Loretta Sage, with Variety magazine proclaiming The Lost City as “Sandra Bullock’s best comedy since The Proposal”. Not that it should surprise anyone — Sandra Bullock is the undisputed rom-com queen. But don’t take my word for it, in fact, I wanna hear your word for it.

Simply tell us why you love Miss Congeniality herself in 25 words or less, and we’ll fling ya tix to a VIP preview screening of The Lost City. That’s right, you’ll see it before the dirty plebs do. So go on then, what are you waiting for? Enter below.

WIN: Convince Us That Sandra Bullock Is The Rom-Com Queen & You Could Snag VIP Tix To The Lost City



Perhaps you can’t get enough of her deadpan delivery in Two Weeks Notice, or maybe you absolutely adored seeing her reign of terror as an editor in The Proposal. Personally, I loved her in Prince of Egypt and Gravity, which aren’t exactly rom-coms, but it’s a testament to her sheer range. The gal can do it all.

The Lost City sees Sandy B star as Loretta Sage, a reclusive middle-aged novelist whose work centres around a made-up action hero protagonist named Dash McMahon, who is portrayed by cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum).

In order to promote her latest work, Loretta is reluctantly thrust into a book tour along with Alan, and well, I don’t want to spoil anything, so let’s just say things don’t go as smoothly as planned, to a hilarious degree.

The Hollywood Outsider has dubbed the film “an adventure comedy that will leave your heart feeling warm and fuzzy”. while The Illuminerdi has said it’s “what everyone wants from a rom-com, and then some”.

Catch The Lost City exclusively in cinemas from April 14.