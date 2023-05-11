Hip-hop heads and Rihanna stans rejoice because the name of her lil’ baby son shared with A$AP Rocky has just been uncovered after being kept secret for almost a year. Sources at The Daily Mail have copped a view at his birth certificate, revealing that Rihanna’s son’s name is *drumroll…* RZA Athelston Mayers.

Oh my GOD.

RZA, of course, is a producer, rapper, and leader of the greatest hip-hop group of all time, Wu-Tang Clan.

BRB, just gonna go blast “36 Chambers” on repeat all day.

Rihanna, the little tease, appears to have hinted at her son’s name last year after his birth, repping Wu-Tang Clan merch several times.

Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022. However, she didn’t give fans a glimpse of little baby RZA (I’ll never get over this) until he was seven months old, when Rihanna debuted him on her official TikTok account.

The news comes just months after the most spectacular pregnancy reveal I think I’ll ever see in my lifetime.

At the Super Bowl Halftime show this past February, Rihanna iconically revealed that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second bub.

If my pregnancy reveal isn’t done while levitating on a stage in front of hundreds of thousands of people cheering my name, I don’t want it.

I can only hope that this is a sign that A$AP and Rihanna are planning on naming their children after every Wu-Tang member. Imagine calling little baby RZA, GZA and Ghostface Killah upstairs for their breakfast cereal.

Prayers for whichever child ends up being called Ol’ Dirty Bastard (RIP).