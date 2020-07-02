Massively popular Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft player Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein has died at the age of 31.

His death was confirmed by his ex-girlfriend, according to Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, a reputable source in the gaming community.

Reckful’s death was also later confirmed by his roommate.

“Yes, it’s him. He’s gone,” his ex-girlfriend, known as Blue, posted on Twitter.

“I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do.”

Reckful was one of the top World of Warcraft players in the world, placing rank one in six consecutive tournaments. He would also stream on Twitch to tens of thousands of followers. At the time of writing, his channel is replaying old streams to an audience of more than 20,000 people.

He was also working on a social MMO (massively multiplayer online game) titled ‘Play Everland’, which is set to release in 2020.

Fans had become worried about Reckful following his last tweets. He is believed to have died by suicide.

The gaming community is sharing their grief at his passing.

“Heartbroken. Still in shock, I’ve dreaded that this day could possibly come,” streamer and comedian Andy Milonakis wrote. “RIP Byron, I love you.”

If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any other related mental illness, reach out to BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636. If you are in distress, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.