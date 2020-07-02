Massively popular Twitch streamer and World of Warcraft player Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein has died at the age of 31.

His death was confirmed by his ex-girlfriend, according to Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau, a reputable source in the gaming community.

Reckful’s death was also later confirmed by his roommate.

according to his ex girlfriend, Byron 'Reckful' Bernstein has passed away. i can't believe this. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

“Yes, it’s him. He’s gone,” his ex-girlfriend, known as Blue, posted on Twitter.

“I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do.”

Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/S7UoNGwpmM — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

Reckful was one of the top World of Warcraft players in the world, placing rank one in six consecutive tournaments. He would also stream on Twitch to tens of thousands of followers. At the time of writing, his channel is replaying old streams to an audience of more than 20,000 people.

He was also working on a social MMO (massively multiplayer online game) titled ‘Play Everland’, which is set to release in 2020.

Fans had become worried about Reckful following his last tweets. He is believed to have died by suicide.

The gaming community is sharing their grief at his passing.

“Heartbroken. Still in shock, I’ve dreaded that this day could possibly come,” streamer and comedian Andy Milonakis wrote. “RIP Byron, I love you.”

Heartbroken. Still in shock, I've dreaded that this day could possibly come. RIP Byron, I love you — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) July 2, 2020

i've been fortunate enough to know Reckful through the start of his career as the Rank 1 WoW Arena legend on BG9 and Compexity Red MLG esports champion, all the way through to being one of the most innovative streamers in Twitch history Byron's legacy will never be forgotten — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 2, 2020

I knew Reckful really early on in his career, covering him in the early MLG WoW esport days. He was always steps ahead of people in-game and out of game. Super smart guy. Enjoyed his content from afar these past years. I can't believe what happened. Trailblazer in so many ways. — JP (@itmeJP) July 2, 2020

Wow just heard about Reckful. When I first started streaming I always looked up to him. Just gut wrenching to hear — Troydan (@Troydan) July 2, 2020

Reckful was one of the first streamers I subbed on Twitch, and while we haven't talked a lot in the past few years, I enjoyed my time a lot with him esp. back in the HS days at events and gatherings. RIP @Byron <3 — Amaz (@Amaz) July 2, 2020

What a dark day. I'm totally crushed and I didn't even know Reckful personally. He was a pillar in the Twitch Streaming community who I silently admired the success of. RIP — B0aty (@B0aty) July 2, 2020

If you are experiencing depression, anxiety, or any other related mental illness, reach out to BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636. If you are in distress, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.