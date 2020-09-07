New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has just dabbed on a live Twitch stream and you truly can’t make this shit up.

Shortly after announcing her plan to make Matariki (Maori New Year) a public holiday if she’s reelected, Ardern popped in to popular New Zealand streamer Broxh_’s Twitch stream to carve some wood and be otherwise wholesome.

You never know who might turn up on stream… @Broxh_ hanging out with @jacindaardern right now PogChamphttps://t.co/FnM4WqN6kg pic.twitter.com/udvxoycJ3V — Twitch ANZ (@Twitch_ANZ) September 7, 2020

Brox has amassed a whopping 1,191,109 followers and counting (including the Prime Minister, apparently) on the platform for his wood-carving (whakairo) and gaming streams. When he’s not carving cool stuff out of wood, he’s playing World of Warcraft (dope) and helping to share Maori culture with the rest of the world, so it’s not surprising that Ardern would celebrate the new announcement by dropping in to say hello.

Following the stream, Jacinda took to Instagram to share that Brox is “the most wholesome (and humble) person on Twitch” and honestly, she’s not wrong.

Throughout the stream she carved some wood, did a cheeky dab and reminded us all what a national treasure she is. You can watch the full stream on Brox’s channel, but the best bits have been included below.

