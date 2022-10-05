Melbourne’s iconic Queen Victoria Market will ban the sale of inauthentic Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander products and honestly, how this isn’t common practice across the country is beyond me!

The decision has come after the Productivity Commission in August found two out of three “Indigenous” styled souvenirs sold in Australia (like boomerangs, for example) are fakes that have no connection to First Nations communities.

There are new laws planned to protect authentic First Nations art and products off the back of the commission. However, those won’t go into effect for at least another year.

So, the Market has taken the issue into its own hands and decided to ban the sale of any inauthentic First Nations products in its venue. Go off!