First Nations clothing label Clothing The Gaps has shared its thoughts on the TikTok fashion term ‘Naarmcore’ and how it’s disrespectful to Indigenous people and culture.

The newsletter published on Tuesday was titled “Naarmcore? Here’s why we’re putting it in the bin”.

‘Naarmcore’ is a term popularised on Tiktok and it’s used to describe a particular fashion aesthetic most commonly seen on the streets of Melbourne. Think baggy pants, dangly earrings, big puffers — ugly-on-purpose outfits.

According to Hazel Lee of Fashion Journal, ‘Naarmcore’ describes Melbournians “walking down Swanston Street dressed in [their] best gorpcore drip, showing off [their] khaki parachute pants”.

In the newsletter, Clothing The Gaps explain while it’s great that people have started referring to Melbourne by its Traditional name of Naarm, “genuine decolonising practices must go much deeper than this simple gesture.”

“We love when people switch out names of places for its Traditional language place name,” the newsletter read.

“It makes Aboriginal people feel seen and heard, and is a piece of the truth telling that needs to happen in this country”.

It goes on to explain why it’s disrespectful to use the term “Naarmcore”.

“Using Aboriginal language to fit a trending aesthetic dismisses the 65,000 years history and depth of Aboriginal cultures, languages and practices,” the label wrote.

Clothing The Gaps is an Aboriginal led and controlled clothing label and social enterprise. According to its website the label makes ‘Ally Friendly’ and ‘Mob Only’ clothing pieces and “produces merch with a meaning and encourage people to wear their values on their tee.”

“We influence and unite people through fashion and causes so that Aboriginal people and Communities can thrive.”

TikTok user Tariq Junaid Ismat also shared thoughts on the term in a recent video, saying “‘Naarmcore’ has become so detached from Indigenous people and Traditional Owners of the land”.

“The problem is that people do the bare minimum and use Naarm [instead of Melbourne], but that’s not enough…you may think that it’s not that deep, but it kinda is,” they said.

“Naarm is a place name. It’s not your little fashion moment.”

There are so many more ways to describe Melbourne fashion trends that aren’t disrespectful to Indigenous cultures. It’s the bare minimum.