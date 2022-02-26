Content Warning: This article discusses death and natural disaster.

A six person is confirmed to have died in Queensland due to major floods affecting waterways and roads across the state.

The man from Moorooka in Brisbane’s South was 34 years of age. He passed away after attempting to free himself from his submerged car. The tragedy occurred in Indooroopilly in the city’s Western suburbs as per 7News.

The floods are also causing major headaches for commuters with over 1,000 roads now cut off across the state.

The ABC has reported that rain is expected to fall across Brisbane and the Gold Coast today, further intensifying floodwaters.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has compared the current floodwater effects to those of a cyclone.

The premier told reporters yesterday that “we have this rain event that we thought was going to be easing by 4pm, but we expect it be here with us for at least the next 24 hours”.

“At the moment, what we have is similar to like Cyclone Debbie or Cyclone Oswald or a monsoonal trough that we saw in Townsville, where it’s just sitting over the entire south-east of our state.”

Late on Saturday afternoon, the town of Gympie was evacuated after the Brisbane River reached its highest point since 1999 as per The Guardian.

The State Emergency Services (SES) assisted in moving 700 residents out of the town which is located 170km north of Brisbane.

Sadly, an SES volunteer died on Friday attempting to assist the state’s flood response.

Mark Ryan, the Queensland emergency services minister paid tribute to the volunteer.

“They were on their way to help people in need.

“So, of course, we remember that volunteer, we grieve that volunteer’s loss, but also we pay tribute to their service and their life.”

As the situation unfolds, the Queensland Bureau of Meteorology is providing up to date weather warning on their website and via Twitter.

Contact SES 132 500 from anywhere in Queensland for non-life threatening flood and storm emergency assistance during severe weather events.

If the situation is life threatening, always call Triple Zero (000).