A Property Manager Has Apologised To A Tenant After Using A Homophobic Slur In Bizarre FB Rant

A property manager in Toowoomba, Mitchell Betheras, has apologised after a bizarre rant on Facebook landed him squarely in the naughty corner.

The issue began when a Toowoomba local asked a community Facebook group if anyone had thoughts and feelings about the real estate company PRD Toowoomba. The tenant’s landlord had recently made the switch to PRD.

Betheras, a Senior Property Manager and Business Development Manager at the company then used his personal Facebook profile to kick up a fuss in the comments section.

“I’m the be-all and end-all in PRD property management,” Betheras boasted per the Courier Mail.

“YOU were going to be my client but your Facebook post made me reconsider. All you had to do was contact our office.

“I may have room …. Let me consider a little further,” he concluded.

Now, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to note that a few logical leaps have been made in this outburst.

Tim, the author of the original post was left dumbfounded, scratching his head to figure out if he’d said something offensive.

“I think I’m well within my right to ask the public what their experience with your agency before my family is transferred over to you,” Tim offered.

“It’s just not something our tenants would do … we don’t operate our business through Facebook or the opinions of,” the property manager retorted.

According to screenshots obtained by the Mail, Betheras then asked Tim “are u a closet fag” before self-describing as a “big fag”.

“Not everyone’s clearly as fussy as you,” he concluded.

Crikey.

Betheras’ profile on PRD Toowoomba’s website no longer exists.

However, the Google Search page has retained some of the page’s information before it was taken down.

The first line on his profile informs us that Betheras would be “an excellent choice when it comes to having someone manage your property as if it were his own”.

When asked about the incident by Yahoo, Tim claimed Betheras “was implying he was going to use his authority to kick me out of my property.

The property manager eventually apologised to Tim, saying he was “deeply sorry” and that he “I truly thought you were having a go at me professionally and personally”.

PRD is now conducting an internal investigation into the matter.