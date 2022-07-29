PrinceOfPegging Trended On Twitter ‘Cos Deuxmoi Posted Spicy Goss About A Royal Family Member

In some absolutely buckwild tea, gossip legends Deuxmoi posted a spicy blind item about a member of the royal family. Allegedly, they’re rumoured to be super into pegging. I mean… good for them?

According to the blind item, the unnamed royal in question’s “extramarital affair is an open secret in London and amongst the English [aristocratic] set”.

The reason for this alleged affair? The unnamed royal is apparently into pegging and his wife isn’t.

Phew. Much to unpack here.

Now, I’m taking this bit of gossip with a hefty grain of salt.

Don’t get me wrong — I am firmly pro-pegging.

But the thought of any members of the royal family being into anything other than your classic missionary is absolutely baffling to me. I can’t quite believe it.

I suppose at least they’d be able to afford the really, really fancy lube.

That being said, I’ve always imagined the beds in the royal palaces to be really uncomfortable.

Like, you know when you sleep over at your Nan’s house and the mattress is somehow both smushed as a deflated marshmallow and hard as a plank? Not really a sexy vibe if you ask me.

The anon post led to #PrinceOfPegging trending on Twitter, which in turn has led to many, many boomers googling “pegging” for the first time.

Look, it’s never too late to explore your sexuality and learn something new!

Didn’t expect to wake up to see #PrinceOfPegging trending.



Did I then spend 30 minutes explaining it in excruciating detail to my very reluctant husband while making our coffee? Very much yes. — Lit & Knits | Brittney (@litandknits) July 28, 2022

I’ve just woken up to see prince of pegging is trending. What is this all about? What is “pegging”? Should I Google it? I asked my teenage son and he said “no mum, don’t do that”. 🤔 — LadyC (@LadyCaroline69) July 28, 2022

Buckingham Palace interns having to explain #PrinceOfPegging to the Queen… pic.twitter.com/M0UvPz2tum — Boom The Brazen Hussy (@TheDuchessBoom) July 28, 2022

Lot of boomers learning what pegging means today #PrinceOfPegging — ✨Bella Anselmo ✨ (@bellaanselmoo) July 29, 2022

Some people online seemed to think the pegging-slash-alleged-affair rumours were about Prince William. According to Yahoo!Life, the hashtag #PrinceWilliamAffair was also trending on Twitter along with #PrinceOfPegging.

But let us not forget there are multiple princes in the British royal family, so who the fuck knows really.

Most importantly, will this spicy plot line make it onto The Crown? We can only dream.

I will say that if we weren’t talking about the notoriously uncool royal family, the Prince of Pegging would be a fucking stellar nickname.