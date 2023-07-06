Cops Are Looking For The Thieves Of A Blind Gold Coast Dog And A Melbourne Pomeranian

Police in two different states have launched separate investigations into the alleged thefts of two pet dogs.

On Thursday, Victorian police sought public assistance to find Marbles, an eight-year-old miniature Pomeranian, who was allegedly stolen from a car in Brunswick East a day prior.

“Officers believe that an unknown offender has removed and stolen Marbles from an unlocked grey Kia Sportage, parked on O’Connor Street near the intersection of Lygon Street, sometime between midday and 12.30pm,” police said in a statement.

“Marbles was secured inside a canvas crate on the front seat of the Kia at the time. She is tan in colour and was wearing a red collar at the time.”

Meanwhile, in Queensland, police are separately investigating the theft of a blind Australian shepherd named Bowie.

Bowie was allegedly taken from a home in the Gold Coast suburb of Southport on Wednesday, in an alleged robbery that also saw a Hyundai Tucson stolen from the property between 10am and 1.15pm, Queensland police said.

“It is understood they left the scene in the stolen vehicle, bearing Queensland registration 021FO8, taking the dog with them,” police said in a statement.

Bowie is described as “a blind, tri-coloured Australian Shepard [sic] with distinctive black, white and gold fur, and blue eyes”, police said.

“Anyone who has seen him or the stolen vehicle is urged to immediately contact police.”

Here’s hoping both Marbles and Bowie are reunited with their owners ASAP.