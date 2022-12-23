The internet’s favourite online celebrity couple Jenna Mourey (Jenna Marbles) and Julien Solomita have officially tied the knot and the piccies from the wedding have me sobbing like a baby.

If you were a YouTube or Tumblr baby in the 2010s chances are you know who the inimitable Jenna Marbles is. Or maybe you’re one of the people who followed her now-husband instead, who is a vegan chef and Twitch streamer.

Either way, this is a big moment for fans of the gorgeous couple, who have been together for nine years. Hell, even if you don’t know who the hell they are, just sit back and take a look at the stunning piccies that have emerged from their wedding day!

The pics were posted by Solomita, and give us a rare glimpse at how Jenna Marbles is doing since she departed all social media in 2020. Spoilers: she’s fkn glowing.

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are now married.

JENNA MARBLES GOT MARRIED THIS IS NOT A DRILL

YouTubers whose names you probably haven’t heard in a long time all gathered to comment on the gorgeous pics.

“OMG!! Huge congrats to you both!! Finally did it to em,” wrote Jacksepticeye.

“My heart is full for you two, congratulations!!” wrote Connor Franta.

“OMG THIS IS THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE. CONGRATS!!!” wrote iJustine.

These names unlocked the deepest, darkest memories from the recesses of my brain.

This photo made me burst into tears. I celebrate this woman & all the joy she contributed to the internet for many years. I celebrate the fact that she mindfully & intentionally stepped away from the internet. The best of us all who dabbled in YouTube. Thank you Jenna Marbles. ❤️

no you dont understand

jenna marbles who chooses to be fully off the internet wanting to share her happiest moment with julien with all of us as well and letting him post those photos makes me so emotional im so happy for them

Jenna Marbles and Julian got married y'all i'm crying i love them so much

Marbles departed the internet completely in 2020 in a video apologising for a slew of incredibly old videos in which she did impressions in blackface, made fun of Asian people with song lyrics and shamed other women for what they were wearing.

“I’m not completely unproblematic,” Jenna said, “and I’ve tried my best to grow up and to be a better person.”

“I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or doing this impression.

“Where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist.”

Later on in the video, she confirmed that YouTube wasn’t fulfilling her anymore like it used to.

“I’m literally just here to have a good time and I don’t think I’m having a good time. For now, I just can’t exist on this channel,” she said.

It was one of the most heartfelt and sincere apologies we’ve received from a prominent internet figure in a long time, and her absence can definitely be felt by fans.