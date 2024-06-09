Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, who’d been reported missing while holidaying on the Greek island of Symi last week.

Mid-last week, the British doctor who was known for his research and the popularisation of the “5:2 diet”, was reported missing when he failed to return to his accommodation after a coastal walk on the island. It was previously reported that Mosley left Agios Nikolaos beach and was walking towards Pedi, a fishing village on Symi.

A search team in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is underway for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Today, a police spokesperson said that a body was found on “a rocky coast near a private boat”, and that formal identification was pending, as per 9News.

Although the body has yet to be formally and publicly identified as Dr Mosley by Greek authorities, the island’s deputy mayor Nikitas Grillas confirmed to The Guardian that it was the UK doctor.

“He has been found in the area of Ayia Marina,” Grillas told the publication.

“I can confirm that it is him.”

Another police source told BBC News that the body had been there “for a number of days.”

READ MORE The UK TV Doctor Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Greece This Week Has Been Spotted On CCTV

Before the body was discovered, there had been fears that Mosley might’ve fallen into the ocean during his coastal walk.

During the search, CCTV footage of the doctor was recovered where he was last seen wearing a cap and carrying an umbrella.

An image of Dr Mosley shared by Adriana Shum to the Friends of Symi Facebook group.

(Image source: Facebook / Adriana Shum)

In a statement on Saturday (Australian time), Mosley’s wife Dr Clare Bailey said the days her husband had been missing were “the longest and most unbearable”.

“It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children,” Dr Bailey said, BBC reports.

“The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.”

“We will not lose hope.”

(Image source: Instagram / @michaelmosley_official)

It is also understood that the couple’s four children were on their way to Symi to help with the ongoing searches.

Greek authorities nor Mosley’s family have shared an official statement regarding the body’s discovery. Investigations into Mosley’s disappearance are ongoing.