Dr Michael Mosley’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed Following Post-Mortem Examination

A post-mortem examination of British Doctor Michael Mosley has ruled that he passed of natural causes, with police claiming that he most likely passed from “heat exhaustion”.

The coroner ruled that there was no foul play, nor was there any third-party involvement in the 67-year-old’s death. According to The Guardian, forensic scientist Panayiotis Kotretsis has ordered further toxicological and histological tests to determine the exact cause of death. However, these results aren’t expected for multiple months.



READ MORE Michael Mosley: Body Found In Search For Missing British Doctor Who Disappeared In Greece

On Tuesday, a Greek police spokesperson told the media that police believe Dr Mosley most likely passed from heat exhaustion whilst hiking in high temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“It looks like the cause of death was heat exhaustion after walking in high temperatures from St Nicholas to Agia Marina,” Police commander Dimos Kotsidaras told Daily Mail.

This image of Dr Mosley was shared by Adriana Shum to the Friends of Symi Facebook group during his search. (Image: Facebook / Adriana Shum)

Dr Mosley — who was best known for popularising the “5:2 diet” — was reported missing last week when he didn’t return to his accommodation after heading for a walk along the Greek fishing island of Symi.

After a five-day search, his body was found and transferred to Rhodes where the post-mortem examination took place.

Lefteris Papakalodoukas told the Associated Press that Dr Mosley appeared to have fallen down a steep slope and was found lying face up. His body is expected to be transferred back to the UK later this week.

Following the confirmation of Dr Mosley’s passing, his wife Dr Clare Bailey shared a touching tribute to her husband.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together,” her statement read.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”

She went on to thank search and rescue teams for searching tirelessly for her husband.

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all,” she concluded.

Dr Mosley is survived by his wife and four children, who were holidaying on the island with him at the time of his passing.