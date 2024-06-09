Footage from a nearby CCTV camera has shown British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley tripping while walking down a mountain before falling to his death. The media personality, who was known for his research and making the “5:2 diet” popular, was reported missing while holidaying on the Greek Island of Symi last week.

Daily Mail reports that footage from the Agia Marina beach restaurant reveals Dr Mosley was making his way back down the treacherous slope when he fell from view at 3.44pm on Wednesday – just hours after he was seen leaving the restaurant.

An image of Dr Mosley shared by Adriana Shum to the Friends of Symi Facebook group. (Image: Facebook / Adriana Shum)

The coroner has tentatively labelled it as an accident rather than foul play, due to “no obvious injuries” to his body. However, there will be ongoing tests on Dr Mosley at a nearby hospital in Rhodes to confirm the exact cause of death.

“It looks like it was a fall but we need [to] establish whether he had a medical episode before that and it will take time,” a spokesperson said.

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, has shared her heartbreak in a touching statement. (Image: Instagram @drclarebailey)

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, shared a poignant tribute to her husband after Dr Mosley’s death was confirmed.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together,” she said.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”

In the last few minutes Dr Michael Mosley’s wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley pays tribute to her ‘wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband’ pic.twitter.com/0Db1uCvGYX — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 9, 2024

Dr Bailey added that her husband was “an adventurous man”, which is part of why he was “so special”. She thanked the people on Symi for searching “tirelessly” to find her husband, many whom worked from “dawn to dusk”.

She finished her statement by saying: “I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”

Dr Mosley is survived by his wife Dr Bailey and their four children, who have yet to release a statement.

