One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson is auctioning her “exclusive” hand-knitted sweater collection in order to help fund her legal defence against Greens Deputy Leader Mehreen Faruqi.

Fucking yikes on a bike! If you’ve been browsing on the One Nation website (lol unlikely), you might’ve stumbled upon a post titled “Pauline Hanson’s Hand Knits”, followed by a bunch of photos of the senator in different coloured knitwear resembling a nightmare version of The Wiggles.

All roasts aside, the senator dropped a collection of sweaters that she hand-knitted (and modelled) herself in order to help fund her legal defence against Senator Faruqi.

ICYMI: In early May, Faruqi officially launched legal action against Hanson over a tweet she sent to the Greens leader in September 2022. In the tweet, Hanson suggested that Faruqi should “pack [her] bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

Today I commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Senator Pauline Hanson under the Racial Discrimination Act.



I’ve taken on bullies my whole life. I believe that if you have power to make positive change, you should use it for the benefit of the community. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) May 3, 2023

The One Nation ‘Hand Knits’ post claims that “All proceeds will go into the Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Fighting Fund to fight for our rights to freedom of speech, democracy with regard to allegations made by Mehreen Faruqui [sic] (Greens Deputy Leader), which is now before the courts.”

“If possible, you might be a lucky person to have your jumper/cardigan hand delivered by Pauline Hanson herself,” the post added.

Wow umm, that’s a huge opportunity, but I think I’m definitely going to PASS on that. At the time of writing this article, most of Hanson’s knits are sitting around the $500 to $660 range.

The website also noted that each item was “hand-knitted over a period of approximately 60 hours or more by the founder and leader of One Nation” and that it comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Babe, wake up! New knitwear by Pauline Hanson just dropped. pic.twitter.com/bFLuFm1zve — Andrew Macfarlane (@andrewmacfnz) May 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the senator has asked for help in regards to funding her legal defence against the Greens leader. On May 4, Hanson claimed that the Greens were trying to “bankrupt” her and “kick her out of parliament”.

In a post to the One Nation website, Hanson wrote: “I’ll be blunt. The Greens are taking me to court because they want to bankrupt me and kick me out of parliament. But I won’t let them.”

“Together, we can show these bullies that we won’t be silenced. We will stand up for our beliefs and fight for our democracy. Please consider donating today to help me continue to fight for you.”

Faruqi’s lawyers allege that Hanson’s tweet was unlawful conduct and that they’re seeking that she be restricted from publicly using phrases like “piss off back to Pakistan” and other variations that are similar. Faruqi is also wanting Hanson to make a $150,000 donation to a charity chosen by Faruqi and for Hanson to pin a new tweet that acknowledges the actions she made against the Greens senator.

In regards to Faruqi’s legal action, the Greens leader told PEDESTRIAN.TV: “Senator Hanson crossed a line when she tweeted those hateful comments, and I am hoping the Federal Court puts an end to this pattern of bigotry. Not just for me, but for the almost 30 per cent of Australians born overseas and their next generations.

“The Parliament has refused to censure her for her conduct, something that would be unthinkable in any other workplace. I have no choice but to exercise my legal rights. But I am conscious that not everyone who experiences racism has the same privilege.”