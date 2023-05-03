CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of racism.

Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi has launched court action against One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson over a tweet she claims violated racial discrimination laws.

On Wednesday afternoon, Senator Faruqi announced that she would be taking legal action against Senator Hanson for a tweet that suggested that Faruqi should “pack [her] bags and piss off back to Pakistan” on September 9 2022.

“I’ve taken on bullies my whole life. I believe that if you have the power to make positive change, you should use it for the benefit of the community,” Faruqi wrote on Twitter.

Today I commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Senator Pauline Hanson under the Racial Discrimination Act.



I’ve taken on bullies my whole life. I believe that if you have power to make positive change, you should use it for the benefit of the community. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) May 3, 2023

Faruqi’s lawyers allege that Hanson’s tweet was unlawful conduct and are seeking that she be restricted from publicly using the phrases “piss off back to Pakistan”, “go back to where you came from”, and other variations that are similar.

Faruqi is also wanting Hanson to make a $150,000 donation to a charity chosen by Faruqi, and for the One Nation leader to pin a new tweet that acknowledges the actions she has made against the Greens senator.

“This court action is about holding her accountable and using the Racial Discrimination Act to prevent her from engaging in bigoted conduct that hurts people in the future,” Faruqi said, per ABC News.

ICYMI, after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, Faruqi tweeted out her sympathy with those who knew her but also said she couldn’t mourn a coloniser who was a “leader of a racist empire.”

Condolences to those who knew the Queen.



I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples.



We are reminded of the urgency of Treaty with First Nations, justice & reparations for British colonies & becoming a republic. — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) September 9, 2022

In response to the Greens senator’s tweet, Hanson said that Faruqi should “pack [her] bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

Initially, Faruqi lodged a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC). However, the complaint was terminated on March 8, on the basis that there was no reasonable prospect of the matter being settled by conciliation.

“Senator Hanson crossed a line when she tweeted those hateful comments, and I am hoping the Federal Court puts an end to this pattern of bigotry. Not just for me, but for the almost 30 per cent of Australians born overseas and their next generations,” Faruqi said in a written statement to PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“The Parliament has refused to censure her for her conduct, something that would be unthinkable in any other workplace. I have no choice but to exercise my legal rights. But I am conscious that not everyone who experiences racism has the same privilege.

“Senator Hanson has used her decades in the spotlight and immense public platform to spew vicious hate towards people of colour. She has caused incalculable harm and gotten away with it for far too long. It’s time that she was held accountable.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to One Nation for comment.