Influencers, the relentless vultures of the internet. They would definitely steal candy from a baby then post said candy on their IG stories and caption it ‘Thank you for the candy @baby’.

They do not sleep on their constant pursuit for free shit, even in seriously trying times such as these. Thankfully someone finally has the dessert balls to call them out on their freeloading bullshit.

Miann Fort Street Patisserie in Auckland, NZ has had to shut its doors for over a month due to Covid-19 restrictions, turning no profit for weeks. Last week, our girl Jacinda Ardern announced that these restrictions will be eased so Miann Fort Street and other hospo joints have been able to open back up for business, a massive relief to hospo workers around the country.

Of course, local influencers have seen this as their opportunity to shoot their shot on some free cake, and requests for dessert in exchange for a posts on their IGs poured in to the patisserie’s own social media.

Miann Fort Street hit back with this boss ass ‘Dear Influencer’ post, encouraging influencers to reflect on the fact they are asking for free shit from struggling small businesses, who perhaps can’t afford to sling assets their way, particularly after weeks of zero income.

The response from the post was overwhelmingly positive, racking up hundreds of comments and shares.

Support local small business always xox