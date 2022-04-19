Ah, Coachella. That time of the year where we judge all the weird, often hideous shit influencers and celebrities wear to have a rave in a dessert. Enter this influencer who didn’t realise the lewk she served was giving “COVID particle”.

Kate Bartlett is a fashion student/influencer with 1.2 million followers on TikTok and 170,000 on Instagram. Yeah that discrepancy is wild but TikTok its where it’s at it seems!

Kate had quite a few outfit changes during the festival, as is the way with Coachella, but it’s this little Melke piece that had her followers snickering.

Kate shared a picture of her shagged crop top and and pants on Instagram with the caption: “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell”.

Now, I actually dig this look even though I am fully a Coachella-aesthetic hater. I am bitter and watching influencers have extremely decadent experiences on Instagram while I struggle to pay rent in Sydney gives me a special kind of rage.

BUT, Kate’s outfit is cute. However, her followers were quick to point out it was a little too reminiscent of a certain virus’ structure.

“Not trying to be negative but I’d say it’s giving more coronavirus & spike proteins than mitochondria,” one person commented.

“All I see is COVID but you look flawless doing it,” another said.

“That is no mitochondria that’s a COVID particle,” said a third.

All I can say is: RIP. But hey, Kate was a good sport about it and joked with her fans on TikTok. I gotta say, if I got to go to Coachella and stay in a five-star hotel while being sponsored by a global brand, my outfit looking like COVID would hardly be upsetting.

The influencer posted a TikTok captioned: “when you thought your Coachella outfit was cute but everyone thinks you look like a COVID antigen”.

The comments, respectfully, agreed.

“I- I see it…,” one person wrote.

“With love, everyone was right lol,” said another.

“It’s cuz the vibes are contagious,” joked a third.

Look. Does the outfit look like the spikes on a coronavirus particle? Yes. Does she still look great? Also yes.

If you need me, I’ll be watching her vlogs of the hotel she stayed in while I cry.