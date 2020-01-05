LA-based model Kaylen Ward has helped to raise over $100,000 by offering naked photos to fans who donate more than $10 to the Australian bushfire efforts.

Kaylen, @lilearthangelk on Twitter, claims she’s been flooded with messages from fans who have donated to a number of bushfire relief charities, raising upwards of $100,000USD so far.

“I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia,” she posted on Twitter on Saturday, alongside the donation links for a variety of bushfire relief charities.

The tweet has received 19,000 retweets and nearly 37,000 likes since Saturday, and has resulted in so many DMs that Kaylen has had to enlist the help of two friends to reply to everyone.

Kaylen’s efforts, albeit unconventional, have helped to raise both funds and awareness within her presumably US-based audience.

Kaylen felt emotional and upset after seeing pictures and stories of the bushfires flooding her social media feeds. Fearing it wasn’t getting enough international attention, she decided to use her platform of over 45,000 followers to do what she could to help.

“I started the fundraiser because it really bothered my that it was such a huge disaster happening, yet there was so little media coverage about it and people weren’t talking about it as much as they should have been,” Kaylen told PEDESTRIAN.TV

The Australian media (us included) have covered the bushfires extensively every day for months now, but it appears international news isn’t picking up on it quite as much. Thankfully, Kaylen – aka The Naked Philanthropist – is helping spread the word.

$10,000 and counting has been raised for the Australia Fires thanks to you guys! #AustraliaFires #AustraliaIsOnFire pic.twitter.com/4K3lPcNwFF — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

All her followers needed to do was donate directly to one of the nearly-20 charities listed, send her a copy of their receipt and she’d send them a nude picture or video.

“I use social media to make money so I figured I would make a post and have my followers send that money to a good cause instead of to me like they normally do. I did not expect the tweet to blow up like it did.”

In less than 48 hours, she claims to have received around 20,000 messages, resulting in upwards of $100,000USD so far.

“The total so far is $100k but there’s still so many messages to go through. I would not be surprised if it raised over $300k to be honest. The numbers are insane.”

One donor in particular sent a whopping $5,000USD in exchange for 50 photos/videos.

Sex workers receive a ridiculous amount of hate and scrutiny, but this one individual woman from the US has done more for the bushfire crisis than many of us (myself included). Not to mention, she’s also chipped in a quiet $1000 off her own back, which is more than most of us can afford to contribute.

“To anyone who would have anything negative to say about the way I’m raising money… I would ask them what they have done to help, and if they have an alternative solution that would prove to be just as or more effective. I don’t think the people and animals are complaining about where the money came from.”

After the incredible response to her efforts, Kaylen is in the process of starting a not for profit organisation to help raise more funds during times of crisis in future. We’ll be sure to update you when the organisation is officially launched.

“I’ve actually decided to start a non profit organization based on this tweet that will be raising money for charities like this in the future, especially in a crisis.”

It’s 2020 and we’re saving the world one nude at a time.

Unfortunately, her efforts have resulted in Kaylen’s Instagram account being deactivated, but you can follow her new account @nakedphilanthropist on Instagram and @lilearthangelk on Twitter.