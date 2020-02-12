PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Tinder to tell y'all about their latest initiative, Date to Donate. To help support bushfire relief, Tinder is going to match up to $100 of your Valentine’s date bill and donate it to Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation.
Even if you’re not a big fan of Valentine’s Day, it might be worth locking in a special date this Friday. Why, you ask? Because Tinder has launched ‘Date To Donate‘ this year with Australian Venue Co. The gist is that Tinder is going to match up to $100 of what you spend on food and drinks on Feb 14 and donate it to a solid cause. Finally, you can order the most expensive dish on the menu and not feel super guilty about it (though I never do anyway).
On February 14 – the one day a year we all want a date – Tinder will be donating up to $100 per couple that wines or dines (or both) in at one of 15 participating venues across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Truly all you and your date have to do is show that you’re a match, then enjoy your date knowing that whatever you spend on food and drinks is being matched and donated directly to Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation.
Firesticks is an Indigenous-led collective who are working hard to strengthen the education and understanding around First Nations cultural burning and land management practices in order to maintain ecosystems and landscapes across Australia, especially as the recent bushfire crisis continues to see over 60 fires being worked on in NSW alone at the time of writing.
At Firesticks Alliance, our knowledge and practices are a proven part of the solution in helping Australia manage its growing bushfire risk. We call on all levels of Government to collaborate with us to support organisations undertaking cultural burning and enable them to educate others so that the next round of bushfires in Australia destroys fewer lives, homes and habitats. You can support our campaign through donation. Please see the Chuffed link in our bio. Image copyright Firesticks Alliance. #firesticksalliance #indigenousfire #returnofthefirestick #rightfire
The 15 venues across Syd, Bris, and Melb are all pretty chilled out so there are no weird vibes if this is literally your first date. From The Forresters in Surry Hills to The Provincial in Brunswick and Darling in Brissy, it’s very much a relaxed vibe.
Need some date inspo? Here’s everywhere you can book yourselves a table, and get in on the Date To Donate bushfire relief action.
Date To Donate Sydney Venues
The Rook, Sydney
The Loft, King St Wharf
Manly Wine, Manly
The Forresters, Surry Hills
United, Barangaroo
Date To Donate Melbourne Venues
The Smith, Prahran
Trinket, Melbourne
Hopscotch, Southbank
The Provincial, Brunswick
College Lawn, Prahran
Date To Donate Brisbane Venues
Fridays, Brisbane
Riverland, Brisbane
Darling, Paddington
Cleveland Sands, Cleveland
Wickham, Fortitude Valley
Plus, they’ll throw in two free drinks on arrival (up to the value of $25) to shake off the nerves and break the ice. All you gotta do is show the bartender that you and your date are a match on the Tinder app.
Honestly, what more could you ask for?Image: Win A Date With Tad Hamilton