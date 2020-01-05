CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses trauma and mental illness. If you or anyone you know needs help: The Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467, BeyondBlue on 1300 22 46 36, Headspace on 1800 650 890. If you're in immediate danger, call 000.

Aussie legends Magda Szubanski and Will “Egg Boy” Connolly have joined forces to raise much-needed funds to provide ongoing mental health and trauma support for bushfire victims.

Huge parts of the county are currently facing the immediate threat of deadly bushfires, so the natural response is to donate funds and resources to actually extinguishing the blazes. But what happens when the fires are finally put out and victims are left to pick up the pieces of their lives?

Well, thats what Magda and Will are trying to focus on.

The aftermath.

The duo have set up an ongoing GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of the trauma and mental health support that bushfire victims will undoubtedly need when the immediate threat passes.

As I type families are hunkering under wet blankets praying to survive #AustraliaOnFire This trauma will last long after the last embers have died out. Please, show you care @_willconnolly and I have started a gofundme for long term mental health support https://t.co/HoTH5e0hQP — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) January 5, 2020

“We feel that lots of money is going into short term help but we need to be there for these people for the long haul as well. It is going to be very hard for them in the coming weeks, months, years,” the fundraiser description reads.

Now let’s be clear, nobody is saying you shouldn’t be donating to the immediate cause. We need donations everywhere right now, no specific fundraiser is better or worse than others. It’s all bloody great and much-needed.

There are countless charities in need of donations right now, but the long-term impacts on the victims’ mental health is something that absolutely cannot be ignored.

After the immediate shock passes, victims of this season’s bushfires will have to return to what’s left of their homes and communities. Some will be left with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, while others may have lost family members, friends, pets or large parts of their community.

These people will need counselling and professional mental health support as they look to rebuild their lives.

“We will co-ordinate with foundations and charities such as Beyond Blue to make sure this “care chest” goes to the best places, where it is most needed. Let people know that long after the fires have burnt out, we will still be here to support those who have suffered. Thanks for making a difference.”

At the time of this article going life, Magda and Will’s fundraiser has already exceeded $7,500, with hundreds of people sharing the page and sending messages of support.

The fundraiser comes as celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and P!NK have pledged hundreds of thousands of dollars towards the bushfire crisis.

Not to mention, Aussie legend Celeste Barber has helped to fundraise a mammoth $22 million+ dollars for the RFS.

Australia’s political leadership may be a total shit show at the moment, but the goodness of everyday Aussies and our favourite celebrities is doing more good for the country than we could ever hope for.

Do what you can during, and after the bushfires are extinguished. Donate money, resources, blood or even just your time. If you can’t afford to donate right now, go on a road trip to an impacted town when it all calms down. Spend some money, help rebuild the communities and their economies.

You can donate to Magda and Will’s fundraiser here.

