“I‘m not taking risks here. Your life comes first. This is the Territory-first test. If you’re as safe as us, you’re welcome in.

“If you’re not, sorry, we’re closed to you.”

At the time of writing, the NT borders are closed indefinitely to Sydneysiders and all Victorian residents due to the current coronavirus outbreaks in both areas deeming them high-risk areas.

Gunner also confirmed that the NT is recruiting extra authorities to help maintain the extended border closures, and monitor arrivals both by road and plane.

“We’re working towards at least an 18-month window from today, towards the end of next year, is how we’re starting to resource our borders,” he said.

“We’re recruiting extra police, making sure we’re keeping those hard border controls in place. Recruiting extra health officials, making sure we can monitor arrivals at the airport.”

He also said that the NT is also working quickly to shut the borders off to any other hotspot areas that may arise, and have recently done so for Brisbane residents while tests were being conducted.

“We closed down Brisbane the other day while we waited for those test results to come in. They come in, they cleared Brisbane, Brisbane was allowed back in,” he said.

“We will act early, quickly and we’ll act on degrees of risk.”