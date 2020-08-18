Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein has announced that the state’s border will remain closed until at least December 1.

Mr Gutwein said the decision was made “to allow sufficient time for the COVID-19 situation in Victoria and the threat to other states to be clearly controlled.” The decision was not made lightly and was based on advice from Tasmania’s Public health service, Health Department and State Control Centre,” Gutwein stated.

As it stands, Victoria has over 7,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. Tasmania, on the other hand, has just the one.

To assist the hard-tourism and hospitality industry, Mr Gutwein announced they will make available 7.5 million in grants to Tasmanians to holiday at home – aptly titled “Make Yourself At Home” travel vouchers.

“The support will provide up to $100 towards the cost of a room in commercial accommodation, or up to $50 per booking to participate in a tourism experience whether that be a cruise, a walk or entry to an attraction such as the Port Arthur Historic Site or the Tahune Airwalk.”

The announcement comes just after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk said she would hold no further discussions with Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his request for the state’s border restrictions to be eased. Palasczuk also said that Queensland will likely have its borders closed until around Christmas time.

Northern Territory’s Chief Minister Michael Gunner also revealed last week that he will keep restrictions for COVID hotspots for at least another 18 months.

