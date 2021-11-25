Major changes are coming to NSW regarding COVID rules, and by that I mean no more freakin masks in shopping centres soon, baby!!! No more break outs near my mouth, bless.

NSW has announced some major changes to the COVID roadmap, including when and where masks and QR code check-ins will still be mandatory.

Currently, 92% of the eligible population aged over 16 years old is double vaccinated.

Once the state reaches 95% double vaccinated (or on December 15), masks will only be required on public transport, planes, airports, and for hospitality staff who work indoors, front-of-house and aren’t fully vaccinated.

QR codes and check-ins will only be used in “high-risk” settings. That includes places like hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship and funerals. And also beauty salons, hairdressers, and hospitality settings that are more high risk, like small bars or night clubs.

Which means you no longer have to fumble on your phone, panic-press the wrong buttons into your Service NSW PIN number, and hold up the entire line of Kmart. Or was that just me?

Indoor music festivals will also requite a QR check-in, which makes sense given all the hot, sweaty proximity and breathing all over each other.

On top of all that, a more controversial change is also coming: proof of vaccination will no longer be mandatory by law for most activities except indoor music festivals with more than 1,000 people attending.

Although, businesses can still ask you for it if they want to. If nothing else, please for the love of God let this abate all those ridiculous ‘segregation’ claims.

“The easing of these restrictions will allow people to get out and enjoy summer providing a boost for some of our hardest industries as we do everything we can to ensure we keep people safe as we learn to live with COVID,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said, per 9 News.

According to Deputy Premier Paul Toole, hitting 95% means regional NSW will also finally open up to travellers, so book that Airbnb stat.