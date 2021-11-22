Masks, QR codes and required close contact isolation rules are all being weighed up for NSW after Premier Dominic Perrottet flagged an early easing of some restrictions.

Masks are mandatory indoors except office buildings for fully vaxxed workers until December 15.

Perrottet hasn’t confirmed if or when any restrictions could lift early, but he said yesterday that he – not a healthcare worker – is sooo over them.

“You know, I hate wearing masks as much as the next person,” he said.

Last week Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello also announced mandatory check-ins would be dropped for low-risk venues in the “near future”.

As the architect of the app, he admitted to news.com.au it was “not the best customer experience”, and that he was optimistic QR codes could be retired in shopping centres and cafes by Christmas.

Checking in at pubs, gyms, weddings will likely remain into 2022.

NSW is also tipped to adopt the same close contact rules as Vic, where fully vaxxed close contacts only need to isolate until returning a negative PCR test.

At the moment vaccinated close contacts of positive cases in NSW must self-isolate for seven days, while unvaccinated close contacts must isolate for 14 days.

The current COVID rules will be debated this week and will be dependant on case numbers continuing to drop.

Today NSW recorded 180 new cases and one death, and is 91.8% fully vaccinated.

Over the weekend Perrottet also said in response to anti-vax protests that freedoms for unvaccinated folks would not ease before December 15, when NSW is scheduled to reached 95% double dose.

“All of these measures are not tailored for rules for the sake of the government, they are tailored to keep people safe and that’s what we’re focused on,” he said.