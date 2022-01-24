Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that current restrictions in NSW will remain in place for at least another month as COVID-19 cases rise by over 3,000 in 24 hours.

18,512 COVID cases were reported in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night, up from yesterday’s relatively 15,091 cases. There were also 29 more COVID deaths in the state, with 2,943 currently in hospital with the illness.

NSW COVID-19 update – Tuesday 25 January 2022 In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night: – 95.3% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

– 93.9% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/UeY0S0HANP — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 24, 2022

This morning, the Premier announced that current COVID restrictions would continue to be enforced until Sunday 28 February, with 9News reporting the move is aimed at protecting students returning to school in the coming weeks.

The restrictions remaining in place include:

Masks are required in all indoor settings (except homes)

Hospitality venues — including pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes, and nightclubs — must adhere to the one person per two square metre rule indoors

QR code check-ins are compulsory at some premises, like hospitality venues and retail stores

Singing and dancing is not permitted in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities, nightclubs, indoor music festivals and indoor major recreation facilities. Exempt are weddings, performers, instructors and students

Wearing a mask is also encouraged in any situation where you can’t maintain proper social distancing. A full list of COVID restrictions for NSW is available here.

In his morning COVID presser, Dominic Perrottet encouraged everyone eligible to go get a vaccination booster, explaining per The Sydney Morning Herald: “We want to maintain [a] cautious approach as we continue to get our booster program moving.”

READ MORE How Long Post Spicy Cough Should You Get Yr Booster & All Your Other COVID Qs Answered

He added: “As Doctor [Kerry] Chant has said, we will expect cases to rise, so this is a measured and proportionate approach to the situation that we are in here in NSW.”

COVID-19 cases had looked to be declining in NSW over the past few days, but it looks like we aren’t out of the woods of this current outbreak yet. Today marks the two-year anniversary of COVID hitting our shores, by the way. Bah humbug.