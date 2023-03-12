The NSW Election is hip-hop-happening in 2023 so we’ve compiled all the juiciest, spiciest and most downright delicious nuggets of information. Hopefully, all those elements will work cohesively to make this year’s state election day slightly less painful than we’ve come to expect.

So what are we waiting for? Let’s get crackin’.

When is the 2023 NSW state election?

The NSW state election is scheduled for Saturday March 25, 2023.

Polling places will be open from 8am and will close at 6pm. Sausage sizzle timetables will likely reflect a similar schedule.

Unlike federal elections which occur every three years, state elections roll around every four years.

The previous NSW state election in 2019 saw Gladys Berejiklian (remember her? The lady who works for Optus now…?) secure another term in government.

She later retired in 2021 and was succeeded by fellow Liberal Dominic Perrottet who has been the premier ever since.

Who are the candidates?

All 93 seats in the NSW Legislative Assembly will be up for grabs on March 25.

In state politics, the assembly is the lower house where the premier and the opposition leader sit.

The new premier will be decided based on which party wins the balance of power in this chamber.

The reigning premier Dominic Perrottet is the Liberal Party’s choice should they win a majority.

We're embarking on one of the biggest gambling reforms ever undertaken in Australia to fix money laundering and problem gambling. #nswpol pic.twitter.com/h3lVGOiXL0 — Dominic Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, opposition leader Chris Minns will become the premier if Labor ends up snagging the W.

You can’t fix problems that you won’t even acknowledge exist.



And while the Premier wants to privatise even more assets.



We’ll invest in our essential services without privatising – fixing the problems this 12 year old Liberal National Government has made worse. pic.twitter.com/4jPDRyJ1rc — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) March 8, 2023

In the upper house, known as the Legislative Council, 21 of the 42 total representatives are vying for another term in office.

This is because terms in the Council last for eight years, therefore it is only every second election that they have to re-contest for their jobs.

Who are the parties at the NSW election?

The main two parties vying for control of the lower house, and thus, the office of premier are the NSW Labor Party and the NSW Coalition (made up of the Liberals and the Nationals).

The current Assembly of 93 members comprises 45 from The Coalition, 36 from Labor, three Greens, one from One Nation, six independents and two suspended independents.

Labor will be looking to flip those numbers on their heads, potentially by taking a majority of seats by itself or with a little help from the Greens and independents if it can’t capture the numbers on its own.

How do I enrol to vote?

Great question!

Try using this link here.

As long as you’re over the age of 18 and are enrolled to vote, your details will be registered in Australian Electoral Commission’s voting system.

Then all you’ll need to do is either rock up to a polling centre on election day, submit a postal vote, or pre-poll at an official pre-polling centre.

The deadline for the AEC to receive your postal vote application by 6pm on the Monday before election day.

Per its website, “your completed ballot papers and postal vote certificate must be received by the NSW Electoral Commission no later than 6pm, on the 13th day after election day”.

If you’re keen to find out things like which district you live in, how to apply to vote via post, or just to check you’re enrolment details are up to date in case you’ve moved house, you can do all that on the NSW Elections website.

Pre-polling runs for an entire week prior to election day, beginning March 18.

Pre-polling is your best option if you’re working on election day or know you’ll be otherwise occupied: hungover, drunk, etc etc.

Election Polls

It’s important to note that polls do not tell the whole story about how voters are feeling.

They’re a snapshot from a specific moment in time. It’s best to take all pre-election polls with a (massive) grain of salt.

Despite this, they are fun to gawk at so let’s take a quick peek.

Roy Morgan Research, a market research company has been polling citizens for months in the lead-up to election day.

On March 3, it cited a voter intention poll in favour of Labor by a margin of 52.5 per cent to 47.5 per cent.

The March result was a product of surveying 981 people over SMS, saw an increase in Labor’s lead by 0.5 per cent since January.

Hmmm.

Will I get fined if I don’t vote?

Unless you provide an exceptional reason for not casting a vote, yes, you will cop a fine.

The total for skipping out on voting is $55. That’s an entire slab. Don’t be THAT guy.

Is the democracy sausage tracker map back again this year?

You bloody bet it is.

Suss it out here.

Happy election day, mates!