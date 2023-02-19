“This afternoon, the state director, in consultation with the state president, exercised campaign powers to suspend Peter Poulos from the NSW Division for a period of six months,” a Liberal spokesperson said per 9News.

“While Mr Poulos has apologised for his actions to the person concerned and to the community, his conduct fell short of the standard of behaviour expected of members of our party.”

“The Party will promptly fill the vacancy on the ticket in line with the requirements of our Constitution.”

Poulos was appointed to the role by the party in 2021 after the previous representative John Ajaka resigned.

With the election date set for March 25, Poulos will no longer be able to run as a Liberal candidate. He may still run as an independent for a spot in the Legislative Council.

READ MORE Here’s How You Can Cop Mucho Dollarydoos From The New Toll Rebate Scheme In NSW

Premier Dominic Perrottet had initially thrown his support behind Poulos to remain in the party.

He later changed his tune, saying that “there is no place for that behaviour in any workplace, I have made that very clear,” per the ABC.

“I expect the New South Wales Liberal Party to act appropriately as well.”

What a mess. Nice leadership, bossman…

The woman whose photos had been shared, Robyn Preston, told the press she had accepted Poulos’ apology.

Ms Preston was gunning for preselection in the seat of Hawkesbury when the images of her during a photo shoot in the 1980s were leaked per Guardian Australia.

She is now also a member of the NSW upper house.

For all the info on the upcoming state election such as registration details, districts and parties, visit the official Elections NSW website here.