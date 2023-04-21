NSW Police are seeking assistance after a visually impaired man was robbed in Sydney’s West.

On Friday morning, NSW Police posted a public appeal for any information about a woman who was allegedly involved in a robbery at Mount Druitt on March 19.

According to the report, at 1:30pm on Sunday March 19, a 72-year-old man was attempting to withdraw money from a shopping centre located in the Western Sydney suburb.

Due to the man’s visual impairment, he required assistance from staff.

While he was waiting for help, a woman allegedly approached the man and offered him assistance in withdrawing his money.

The report then went on to say that instead of helping the visually impaired man, the woman allegedly withdrew a larger amount before fleeing with the cash.

Since the incident was reported, NSW Police posted CCTV footage of a woman who could potentially assist them with their enquiries.

“She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 18-23 years old, of thin build with brown hair,” NSW Police wrote in a Facebook post alongside the photo of the woman.

“At the time she was wearing a grey cropped t-shirt, light-blue ripped jeans, black thongs, a dark-coloured backpack, and glasses.”

Anyone with information about the incident or can help identify the woman are urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.