The Internet Is Divided Over NSW Police Force’s Attempt To Jump On The Barbie Trend

Remember when NSW Police were absolutely nailing the social media game? A far-distant memory we can only reminisce on, made clearer thanks to recent Barbie-related events.

Sorry to NSW Police’s social media team in advance — we all make mistakes — but they probably should’ve evaluated the risk versus reward of their latest post before, you know, posting it.

Basically NSW Police Force tried to jump on the Barbie trend by posting photos of their officers to social media alongside the caption, “Life in plastic might be fantastic, but it’s not as good as life in the NSW Police”.

Photos show the officers with pink backgrounds and Barbie captions such as “This Barbie is serving the community” and “This Barbie is solving crime with science”.

People are pissed and I understand why.

I haven’t seen the Barbie movie yet (horrifying, I know) so I don’t know what it does to try and rectify the damage it caused my self-esteem, but, as a woman, I understand how associations to the doll can be really fucking undermining.

Everyone has different experiences and interpretations of Barbie and for me, I don’t see it as a compliment to be likened to the doll. Am I dying to see the film? Yes! Do I see how the doll perpetuates a certain idea of women? Also yes.

And in an industry traditionally seen as male-dominated, likening your female officers to Barbie is probably going to pose some issues.

“It’s hard enough being taken seriously as a female in the job, by the public and management, posts referring to females as Barbie doesn’t exactly help,” one person commented as per news.com.au.

The post is no longer anywhere to be seen across NSW Police Force’s social media channels — likely because people are off it — but the uproar was captured by the likes of news.com.au and Twitter users.

“I would hope to empower other women to join the job because they are intelligent, strong, resilient, compassionate and confident individuals, not liken it to a superficial, flaky plastic fantastic toy even if Barbie is the flavour of the month. Do better NSWPOL,” one person wrote (as per news.com.au).

NSW Police showing respect for their female officers by….insinuating that she is a Barbie, dressed as a police officer…rather than a trained and competent professional.



“As a woman in policing, your ‘Barbie’ campaign has missed the mark and comes across as condescending,” wrote another.

Not everyone saw the post as inappropriate or wrong.

“I love this post and you must have fun at work to keep motivated but also be ready to switch it up when needed and out on your game face. Which police do. They have an awful stressful role. Let them have some enjoyment,” someone wrote.

I understand the Barbie hype and I don’t think this post had ill intent, but it’s a no from me.