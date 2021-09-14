The Western Sydney Local Health District has come out swinging against Nicki Minaj for spreading COVID vaccine misinfo and telling us all way too many details about her cousin’s friend’s swollen balls.

In case you missed it, Minaj said she pulled out of the Met Gala because they require attendees to be fully vaccinated – which she apparently is not – and then went on an extremely dubious and totally unprompted rant about her cousin in Trinidad’s friend’s swollen nutsack.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” she wrote.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding.

“So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Just in case it wasn’t already clear: No, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 won’t make your balls swell up.

Aside from the fact that almost every story beginning with “My cousin…” is usually bullshit, there’s no medical evidence to suggest any link between vaccines and big old swollen cojones.

Now, finally, Nicki Minaj’s unfounded rumour has been debunked by Australian health officials.

“We promise to leave the rapping to Nicki Minaj if she leaves medicine to doctors and scientists,” the Western Sydney Local Health District tweeted on Tuesday arvo.

We promise to leave the rapping to @NICKIMINAJ if she leaves medicine to doctors and scientists pic.twitter.com/pqv00rNi0l — Western Sydney Health (@WestSydHealth) September 14, 2021

While there definitely are some temporary mild side effects from getting vaccinated, like the tweet notes, your Trinidadian cousin’s friend getting swollen balls is not one of them.

This public health PSA from Western Sydney turned out to be super effective. In just a few hours it clocked thousands of engagement from Barbz all over the world, in addition to the usual Aussie crowd.

We wish Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend and his swollen balls all the best. As for Nicki… the Barbz are assembling and would like to have a word.

All adult Aussies (yep, even those of us under 40) are currently able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess. We promise your testicles won’t swell up.