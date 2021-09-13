Nicki Minaj has announced that she’s skipping the 2021 Met Gala because it’s only accepting vaxxed guests and honey, no…
As fans eagerly waited to see which celebs would and wouldn’t be attending the return of fashion’s night of nights, Nicki tweeted then deleted a post that simply read, “Won’t b there.”
Nicki Minaj confirms she won’t be attending this year’s #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/wmwIb0cZch
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021
One of her stans later shared pics from a previous Met Gala that Nicki had attended, which led the rapper to reply, “I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.”
After another fan added that he didn’t want Nicki to “risk catching” COVID at the Met Gala, Minaj responded, “Love u babe. I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”
I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
She continued, “‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got COVID w THE VACCINE tho so chile.”
In case she hadn’t made it clear enough, she then tweeted again to make it clear that she is not vaccinated until she’s “done enough research,” but refused to do so for the Met Gala.
“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted. “if I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”
They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ????♥️
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
Nicki had also been scheduled to perform at yesterday’s 2021 MTV VMAs, but dropped out days prior to the event.
