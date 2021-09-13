Nicki Minaj has announced that she’s skipping the 2021 Met Gala because it’s only accepting vaxxed guests and honey, no…

As fans eagerly waited to see which celebs would and wouldn’t be attending the return of fashion’s night of nights, Nicki tweeted then deleted a post that simply read, “Won’t b there.”

Nicki Minaj confirms she won’t be attending this year’s #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/wmwIb0cZch — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

One of her stans later shared pics from a previous Met Gala that Nicki had attended, which led the rapper to reply, “I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.”

After another fan added that he didn’t want Nicki to “risk catching” COVID at the Met Gala, Minaj responded, “Love u babe. I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”

I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself. https://t.co/z1uo2OHO1b — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

She continued, "'get vaccinated' Drake had just told me he got COVID w THE VACCINE tho so chile."