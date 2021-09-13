It’s that time of the year again friends, where we all get to gawk at the absolute lewks pulled by celebrities at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). This year we’ve got some fkn hot pieces of fabric being draped down the red carpet, so let’s look at them all.

Hitting the stage this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, are a whole smorgasbord of familiar faces including Lil Nas X, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat just to name a few.

But hey, VMAs performances are only half the fun, and its the gorgeous outfits that we’re also drawn to when events like this swing around.

So without further ado, here’s your round-up of the hottest looks that graced the VMAs red carpet.

Tinashe

(Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Hot off the back of her complex, gorgeous and futuristic album ‘333’, Tinashe is here to show the girls not to mess with her.

If she’s not already gracing the top of all of your playlists, then I don’t know what to say. Either way, she killed it. Huge fan of this look.

Kacey Musgraves

kacey musgraves vmas red carpet
(Photo by Rob Kim / FilmMagic, Getty Images)

First, she drops her intimate ‘divorce’ album ‘star-crossed’ and then she comes to the red carpet to serve absolute camp.

I don’t care if you think this look is funny, it is absolutely fashion. Let the memes roll in.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

megan fox
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

The immortal Megan Fox in custom Mugler and her vampiric life force, Machine Gun Kelly.

Jennifer’s Body was a documentary, not a fictional film.

Olivia Rodrigo

olivia rodrigo
(Photo by Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Time to think about what I was doing at 18 years of age and start crying again.

This look… stunning.

Normani

normani vmas
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

We’ve been waiting for Normani to drop new music for ages, but her record label was pulling some rather unwelcome shenanigans.

However, her second solo single featuring Cardi B is here after a two-year wait, and Normani is no doubt going to kill her performance. The stage is hers.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
(Photo by Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

Daddy’s home with a purple Atelier Versace look, train included.

I’m so glad we have some unrivalled queer excellence on the carpet. Lil Nas X looks unbelievably hot.

Shawn Mendes

shawn mendes
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

It’s been a good couple of months for Shawn, mostly because his GF Camila Cabello has been under internet scrutiny for her brand new Amazon Prime exclusive version of Cinderella, meaning the internet has left him alone for a bit.

He’s looking like the prince who found the glass slipper and decided to wear it to the ball, and I’m here for it.

Doja Cat

doja cat vmas
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

Not the greatest we’ve seen her look, but with a huge hosting role on her back, I’m assuming she has bigger priorities than dressing in something uncomfortable.

Madison Beer

vmas
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

If there’s one thing you can count on throughout Madison Beer‘s music career, it’s that she always looks pretty at least.

Paris Hilton & Kim Petras

kim petras vmas
(Photo by Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

Absolutely in love with this. Queer excellence strikes again.

Where’s my reboot of The Simple Life with Hilton and Petras? It’d fkn slap.

Avril Lavigne

avril lavigne vmas red carpet 2021
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Not going to lie, Avril often appears to these things looking rather out of touch with what’s cool and what isn’t, but this time around she looks fkn rad!

Josh Dun & Debby Ryan

debby ryan
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

Something about this couple just emits a glow of happiness and joy.

Plus, they look fkn phenom. Simple, yet effective y’know.

Symone & Kandy Muse

kandy muse symone
(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage, Getty Images)

Drag Race Season 13 alum Symone and Kandy Muse graced the carpet this year, because Drag Race is finally cracking into the mainstream, and people are starting to realise that queer entertainers can absolutely TURN looks.

Troye Sivan

troye sivan
(Photo by Rob Kim / Getty Images)

Resident Pop twink Troye Sivan graced the red carpet in what can certainly be classified as a look. I may not be a fan, but then again, as a fellow twink, I can identify when I’m just not the target audience of something. This one is for all the tops out there, enjoy.

Image: Getty Images