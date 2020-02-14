Thanks for signing up!

NSW Health has disputed reports of a potential novel coronavirus (CoVID-19) outbreak on the Norwegian Jewel cruise liner which docked in Sydney this morning, saying there’s currently no evidence to suggest any passengers or residents face a heightened risk of contracting the virus.

Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line has also denied rogue reports of a lockdown on board.

In a statement, a NSW Health spokesperson said there was no CoVID-19 outbreak onboard, adding that no passengers had been to China, considered to be the epicentre of the outbreak, in the past 14 days.

One person aboard the Norwegian Jewel was tested for respiratory illness this morning “as a precaution”, the spokesperson said.

The results of this test are expected this afternoon. However, NSW Health states “at this point there is no concern for other passengers or people in and around Circular Quay.”

The statement comes after media reports Norwegian Jewel was placed on lockdown after docking, like the Diamond Princess cruise liner currently under quarantine conditions in the Japanese port city of Yokohama.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has denied any lockdown, telling AAP “There is absolutely no truth to this.

“The vessel remains in operation, and all guests onboard are in good health.”

The Australian states passengers have been permitted to disembark the vessel.

Norwegian Jewel docked in Sydney after a 10-day tour of New Zealand, the New Zealand Herald reports.

So, there you have it. We’ll keep you posted if the situation changes.