Right now, in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, some 3,700 passengers and crew are in lockdown on the cruise liner Diamond Princess.

An onboard outbreak of coronavirus – which has infected 175 people on the ship, including at least eleven Australians – forced the Japanese government to enforce a mandatory quarantine until February 19, and folks who encountered infected individuals will have to stay onboard even longer.

Those lucky enough to escape infection have been instructed to stay in their cabins, with passengers only permitted a few minutes of free time on the ship’s deck each day.

“When we’re out there we have to wear our masks, our gloves, any protective gear,” Australian passenger Olivia Capodicasa told Sunrise this morning. “We can just walk around and breathe in the fresh air. I did a few sprints because I was just dying to get moving.”

Somehow, the wait sounds stressful and boring. Enter cam sex site CamSoda, which has reportedly offered free credits to Diamond Princess passengers and crew so they can rub themselves raw while dodging the latest global health emergency.

“We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling,” VP Daryn Parker said in a media release obtained by the NY Post.

“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming.”

Because I am a) a pure and chaste boy, and b) not about to log onto a cam sex site at midday in the middle of an open-plan office, I am just going to trust Forbes, who, in 2016, said CamSoda “maintains a house-ful of brick-and-mortar chat rooms for VR-ready and more traditional performances, and promises to staff ‘a diverse team of models to entertain viewers at all times.'”

So, that’s good for folks on the cruise liner, I guess. CamSoda also noted that cam sessions don’t necessarily have to be sexual, meaning confined passengers could, I don’t know, play checkers or compare horoscopes with models on the other side of the planet.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted CamSoda to see if anyone has taken them up on the offer. We’ll let you know if we hear back.

