Concerned owners are doing the absolute most to protect their pets from coronavirus, constructing makeshift pet masks normally designed for ye ol’ human, despite the fact that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in pets. I mean, you have to appreciate the loving concern, right?

The new phenomenon began trending after Li Shen Le, who boasts over 2.6 million followers on Weibo, began posting snaps of the pet face masks her followers had either created themselves or randomly seen on the street.

The World Health Organisation has refuted allegations that pets have carried or infected others, stating that, at this point in time, there aren’t any confirmed cases of coronavirus in pets.

“The animal source of the 2019-nCoV has not yet been identified,” WHO released in a statement. “This does not mean you can catch 2019-nCoV from any animal or from your pet. It’s likely that an animal source from a live animal market in China was responsible for some of the first reported human infections.”

“At present there is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or have spread 2019-nCoV.”

Let’s check out some more images of pets in various home-made armour.

Take THIS virus:

I’m not even going to lie – this last kitty is SERVING.

But, seriously, if WHO seems pretty lax about pets roaming without masks, we should be too.