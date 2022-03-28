Parts of northern NSW that were devastated by floods only weeks ago have just been warned of even more catastrophic rain to come. Can this storm front fuck off and give these people a break???

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued severe weather warnings for the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands, some of the Mid North Coast in NSW and southeast Queensland on Monday morning.

“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over northern parts of northeast New South Wales later today and into early Tuesday,” BOM’s warning said.

“Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible with thunderstorms with six-hourly rainfall totals in excess of 180mm.”

Basically, a trough over southeast Queensland is forecasted to get worse on Monday. Meanwhile, a storm is making its way to northern NSW. Rain is expected to start bucketing down on Monday and stretch into Tuesday.

“We have seen flash flooding and fatalities occur [during the recent floods] with only moderate falls,” BOM meteorologist Jackson Browne said, per news.com.au.

“And with heavy-to-intense falls, this risk is very significant for flash flooding.”

The thought of yet another flood has been terrifying for residents of northern NSW who are still trying to recover from the ones four weeks ago.

“People are pretty nervous to be honest with you,” Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg told Sunrise on Monday morning.

“Four weeks of cleaning up after the record flood that we‘ve just experienced and then to get the news of the weather event that’s coming for us.

“We don‘t need to go through this again”.

NSW SES’ Scott Mclennan warned the state’s northern residents that while he understands they may be exhausted, they should still remain vigilant. “We understand you are tired, we understand you are battered, we are as well; however, we are there with you,” he said, per the ABC.

“We need you to heed the warning, get prepared, don’t drive through floodwater … be wary that landslips are likely, be wary that the culverts may be flooded.

“If we tell you to evacuate, evacuate. Everything is wet and it is going to be a very wet week ahead.”

Richmond Police recommended that those who can should arrange to stay somewhere else.

“If you are already in a flood-affected area and your house is damaged and you are staying in it at the moment and we get another flood, or rain event, then perhaps you need to make some alternative arrangements,” Superintendent Scott Tanner said.

“That could be with family or friends … if you have any items you have taken back into your business or your home that may be susceptible to any sort of flood level … [you might need] to make arrangements to move them to higher ground.”

Here’s the full list of NSW regions at risk of flooding:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers – minor to moderate flooding

Brunswick River and Marshalls Creek – minor flooding

Wilsons River – minor to moderate flooding

Richmond River – minor to moderate flooding

Clarence River – minor flooding

Orara River – minor to moderate flooding

Coffs Coast – localised flooding

Bellinger and Kalang Rivers – minor flooding

Nambucca River – minor flooding

Hastings River – minor flooding

Camden Haven River – minor flooding

Manning and Gloucester Rivers – minor flooding

Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River – minor flooding

Remember to keep an eye on warnings, follow evacuation orders and stay safe friends.