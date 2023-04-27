In deeply “what the fuck?” news, a Muffin Break franchise in Westfield Southland has been slapped with 360 criminal charges over illegal child labour.

As reported by the Herald Sun, Wage Inspectorate Victoria (WIV) has accused the Southland shop of hiring three kids under the age of 15 without a permit on 111 occasions between March and October 2022.

It has also alleged the Southland shop didn’t provide young workers rest breaks of at least 30 minutes after every three hours, nor did it ensure children were supervised by a person with a working with children check.

The child employment watchdog also alleged the Muffin Break franchise let kids work shifts which exceeded the legal three hours through the school term, and more than the permitted six hours during school holidays.

The five charges brought against Muffin Break’s Southland shop each carry a maximum fine of more than $18,000. Now that is a lot of dough.

In Victoria, employers must obtain a permit from WIV before hiring children under the age of 15 and ensure they’re supervised by a person with a working with children check.

Muffin Break is the eighth business to have allegedly broken child employment laws over the past 18 months, per WIV.

The bust comes after the watchdog spent the recent school holidays inspecting takeaway food businesses across Melbourne to make sure they were complying with child employment laws.

“Kids under 15 don’t always recognise risks in the workplace and some don’t feel able to speak up when they feel unsafe. The permit system helps ensure the employer understands the risks and puts measures in place to keep young staff safe,” WIV commissioner Robert Hortle said in a press release.

The case against Muffin Break’s Southland store will be heard in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on June 16.