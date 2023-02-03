A list of the most Instagrammable places in the world has just dropped and Sydney has copped 10th place and all I can say is: suck shit, Melbourne!!!

Yes, while Melbourne boasts a thriving arts and culture scene, relatively affordable housing, and a Premier that does not dress up as a Nazi, Sydney is now officially a certified hot bitch. I’m already crying at the prospect of our rent increasing even more.

Big 7 Travel released its yearly ’50 Most Instragrammable Places In The World’ report for 2023, with some surprising additions.

The fashion capital of Italy, Milan, took out the top spot, thanks to its iconic landmarks and fashionable neighbourhoods.

Second place went to every Aussie’s go-to destination for a gap year, London. Meanwhile third place belonged to Paris, France, thanks to the eternal ~content~ the city of love provides and certain je ne sais quoi (I assume that’s French for ‘sexy-as Eiffel Tower’).

Somehow, Sydney just cracked the top 10 thanks to the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge, and perf beaches. And now that I think about it, it does go pretty alright.

“Sydney is not just famous for its architectural landmarks, it is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches and parks in the world,” Big 7 Travel report read.

“From Bondi Beach to Coogee Beach, and from Hyde Park to Royal Botanic Garden, Sydney offers a diverse range of outdoor spaces that are perfect for capturing nature’s beauty. These locations are not only great for photography but also perfect for a picnic, swim or a walk in the park.”

Here’s who Big 7 Travel ranked as the top 10 most ‘grammable places in the world:

Milan, Italy London, England Paris, France Istanbul, Turkey New York, USA Nepal Chicago, USA (???) Bali, Indonesia Sri Lanka Sydney, Australia

Unfortunately, no other Australian city cracked the 50. Sorry Adelaide, you’re still stunning to me.

Sydney beat out a couple of notable places, including the Maldives (16th), Tokyo, Japan (14th) and Hawaii (28th). All I can say is — HUH?!?!

Every year, Big 7 Travel pulls together a list of the 50 most Instagrammable spots in the world based on the number of hashtags and TikTok views each destination has. Its lists are also curated based on “opportunities for capturing stunning photographs and videos that are sure to impress your followers”.

Sydney took out the top spot in 2019 and 2020, before losing it to Singapore in 2022, which has now been relegated to #13. Ouch, someone has BEEF.

And honestly, the commentary is funnier than anything. It’s like The Hunger Games but it’s cities who are fighting it out to death! Cute.

News.com.au quoted one commenter who was about to throw hands (Italian style).

“Milan beat Venice? Really?” they said.

“Florence is far more beautiful,” wrote another.

One person was extremely pressed about the whole list in general.

“Surely this is a joke, right,” they wrote. “Sydney, Chicago, New York, London and Paris… somehow beating beautiful places like Vanuatu, Hawaii, Scotland and Iceland.”

And honestly, I don’t blame ’em.

But there’s one thing we need to remember: being an Instagrammable city is not synonymous with being a sexy city or even a good city. It might just mean that you have one very pretty, Opera House-shaped building that people really, really like.