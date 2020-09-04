Millionaire Hot Seat has temporarily moved from Melbourne to Queensland, and the show has already gone into meltdown. It received so many applications from Queenslanders, that Hot Seat had to put a hold on applications after just 48 hours of being open. Yikes.

More than 5000 Queenslanders lodged their interest within 24 hours, which is a new record for the game show.

Hot Seat is usually filmed in Melbourne, I mean I would know, because multiple people I know have tried their luck on the show, including: a University professor and a high school teacher. However, the show was made to relocate to the sunny Gold Coast, due to Stage 4 COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria. Yes, they literally had to “lock it in Eddie”.

Host of Millionaire Hot Seat Eddie McGuire arrived on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, along with 400 people from the AFL. This comes after it was announced that the AFL Grand Final would be held at the Gabba on October 24.

“And with the AFL bubble based on the Gold Coast, there’s no better place to be as we approach the pointy end of the season. I’m also looking forward to bringing all the news first hand from the hub for Footy Classified,” he said to News.com.au

According to News.com.au, it is estimated that the show will be giving away more than $1 million to Queensland residents during the taping of the series. So it’s no wonder Queenslanders were flocking in droves to apply.

The 30 episodes filmed on the Gold Coast are due to air in October.

Get that bread Queensland.