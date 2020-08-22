Larrakia Nation Aboriginal Corporation chairman Richard Fejo has given a powerful speech to kick off the AFL’s Indigenous round in Darwin on Saturday night.

“Since the time of the dreamtime, our people have been the first people to walk across this land, but I see tonight people from all over the world have joined us this evening. And I see you in the crowd and I see you on the football field and it is my honour to welcome you to Darwin and Larrakia land,” he said in the powerful speech.

Powerful speech from Richard Fejo of the Larrakia Nation. ???? pic.twitter.com/OhS8wZrbsQ — 7AFL (@7AFL) August 22, 2020

This year is the first time in over a decade that the Aboriginal flag hasn’t been shown at the game. Prior to this year’s copyright controversy with WAM Clothing, the flag was proudly displayed at every Indigenous round since 2005.

The Free The Flag campaign is fighting for the Aboriginal flag to be removed from the Copyright Act so it can be used freely, much like the national flags of all other countries.

“The Australian flag doesn’t represent us and we have this other symbol that we felt did,” Spark Health managing director and Gunditjmara woman Laura Thompson told 9 News.

“And when you talk to little kids and they’re Aboriginal, they all know what the colours mean, and they want to wear them because it makes us really proud.”

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition to stop businesses from profiting off the flag, which is somehow copyrighted under Australian law.

